Temporary augmentation of special trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified temporary augmentation of special trains.

Accordingly, Train No. 08311 Sambalpur- Erode special leaving Sambalpur central on Wednesday from 07 May to 28 May will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach

Train No. 08312 Erode- Sambalpur Special leaving Erode on Friday from 09 May to 30 May will be augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach & One Sleeper Class Coach

The Coach composition after the temporary augmentation will be 1- AC Three Tier Coach, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Pantry Car & 2- Second Class Coach (disabled friendly)