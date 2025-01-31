Begin typing your search...

    Temporary augmentation of Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur trains announced

    Train No. 08311 Sambalpur - Erode special leaving Sambalpur from Feb 5 to Feb 26 (Wednesdays) will be augmented with one AC three tier coach and one sleeper class coach.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 Jan 2025 12:25 PM IST
    Temporary augmentation of Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur trains announced
    X
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified for temporary augmentation of the following express trains.

    Train No. 08311 Sambalpur - Erode special leaving Sambalpur from Feb 5 to Feb 26 (Wednesdays) will be augmented with one AC three tier coach and one sleeper class coach.

    Train No. 08312 Erode - Sambalpur special leaving Erode from Feb 7 to Feb 28 (Fridays) will be augmented with one AC three tier coach and one sleeper class coach, a released issued by Southern Railway said.

    East Coast RailwayaugmentationSambalpurErode
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick