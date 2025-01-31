Temporary augmentation of Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur trains announced

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified for temporary augmentation of the following express trains.

Train No. 08311 Sambalpur - Erode special leaving Sambalpur from Feb 5 to Feb 26 (Wednesdays) will be augmented with one AC three tier coach and one sleeper class coach.

Train No. 08312 Erode - Sambalpur special leaving Erode from Feb 7 to Feb 28 (Fridays) will be augmented with one AC three tier coach and one sleeper class coach, a released issued by Southern Railway said.