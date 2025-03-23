Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 March 2025 9:10 PM IST
    Temporary augmentation of Madurai - Tambaram - Madurai express trains announced
    Representative Image (Southern Railway/X) 

    CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced temporary augmentation of the following express trains to manage extra rush of passengers.

    Train No. 22624 Madurai - Tambaram Superfast Express leaving Madurai from March 22 to April 26 on Thursdays and Saturdays will be augmented with three AC 3 Tier Coaches and one Sleeper Class Coach

    Train No. 22623 Tambaram - Madurai Express leaving Tambaram from March 23 to April 27 on Fridays and Sundays will be augmented with three AC 3 Tier Coaches and one Sleeper Class Coach.

