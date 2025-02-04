Temporary augmentation of Madurai-Tambaram express trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced temporary augmentation of two AC three tier coaches and two general second class coaches for the following trains.

1. Train No 22624 Madurai-Tambaram Superfast Express train leaving Madurai from February 6 to March 20 (Thursdays) will be augmented with two AC three tier coaches and two general second class coaches.

2. Train No 22623 Tambaram-Madurai Superfast Express train leaving Tambaram from February 7 to March 21 (Fridays) will be augmented with two AC three tier coaches and two general second class coaches.

The coach composition after the augmentation will be 1- AC two tier coach, 5- AC three tier coaches, 7- sleeper class coaches, 4- general second class coaches, 1 pantry car, 1 second class coach (Divyangjan Friendly) and 1- luggage cum brake van.