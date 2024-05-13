Temples that generate low income neglected, says Madras HC and seeks status report

CHENNAI: It is indeed a sorry state of affairs that the low income temples are neglected by the government, opined the Madras High Court and directed the State to file a status report revealing the conditions of all the temples classified as 'Divya Desams' and 'Paadal Petra Sthalams'.

A special bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PD Audikesavalu heard a petition moved by M Karthikeyan seeking to direct the State to protect and preserve the temples from degradation and allow the devotees to be involved in Uzhavarapani.

The Thevaram, along with the Nalayira Divya Prabandam are vital for the resurgence and sustenance of the culture, tradition and practices associated with our country, wrote the bench while issuing several directions to conduct the Uzhavarappani to protect the temples.

The temples in our State signify not only the sacredness, but also a reflection of the culture and tradition it also demonstrated the skill and techniques displayed by our ancestors in building the temples, wrote the bench.

The bench directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department to form a committee in each district to visit all the temples classified as Paadal Petra Sthalams, Vaippu Sthalams and Divya Desams. The committee should note down the status of the temples, particularly, the condition of the temple premises, ponds, vegetations in the temples, repairs and maintenance to be carried out in the civil structures, pragarams, gopurams, and submit a report within a period of two weeks, the order copy read.

The bench also wrote that it is also clear from the rules that the participation of the public in the cleaning and maintenance activities is also permissible and any Uzhavarapani group/ voluntary association of persons which is interested in carrying out the cleaning activity, shall apply which will be considered within 7 days, said the bench.

After getting permission, the Uzhavarapani group is entitled to only clean the temple premises, remove the vegetations and clean the ponds maintained by temples, paint the civil structures and gates with the help of the experts, wrote the bench. It is made very clear that they cannot be permitted to repair or renovate any of the inner pragarams or do any activity in the sanctum or on the deities or any other idols, paintings or murals, read the order.

The bench also directed the HR&CE to ensure that the Uzhavarapani group shall not remove any stones, broken idols or structures from the temple premises.

The bench posted the matter to June 5 for reporting compliance.