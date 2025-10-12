Temples deposit 53 kg of gold under state investment scheme

CHENNAI: In a step under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department's gold investment scheme, authorities on Wednesday handed over 53.386 kilograms of gold from four temples in Kanchipuram district to the Bank of Baroda for deposit.

The gold, consisting of unused and donated ornaments from the temples, was formally handed over at the Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple's Navaratri Mandapam. The ceremony was attended by State Handloom Minister R Gandhi and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu.

The gold will be sent to the Central Government's mint in Mumbai to be melted down and invested in a gold deposit scheme. This initiative is designed to generate significant revenue for the temples.

The four temples involved in this phase are the Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple, the Kunrathur Subramaniya Swamy Temple, the Tiruvidanthai Nithya Kalyana Perumal Temple, and the Tirumalai Vaiyavoor Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple.

Minister Sekar Babu provided further details, stating that an additional 308 kilograms of gold from 18 other temples is slated to be handed over by the end of this month.

So far, a total of 1,074 kilograms of gold from temples across Tamil Nadu has been melted at the Mumbai mint. This existing investment is already generating an annual revenue of approximately Rs. 17 crore for the state's temple fund, which is used for development and maintenance works.

Ekambaranathar Temple Renovation and Kumbabhishekam Announcement

Following the handover ceremony, the ministers reviewed the ongoing renovation work at the ancient Ekambaranathar Temple in Kanchipuram, at a cost of Rs. 28 crore. They instructed officials to expedite the work.

Minister Sekar Babu announced that the 'Kumbabhishekam' (consecration ceremony) of the Ekambaranathar Temple is scheduled for December 8. This is the first such ceremony for the temple in 17 years. The project cost is being funded by a government allocation of Rs.12 crore and Rs.16 crore collected from donors.

The minister highlighted the government's broader efforts in temple conservation. He reported that, following Agamic rules which recommend a Kumbabhishekam every 12 years, a total of 3,707 temples have undergone the consecration ceremony so far.

Furthermore, to protect the ancient temples built by kings, the state government allocates Rs.100 crore annually for the restoration of thousand-year-old temples. Under this scheme, 527 temples have been identified and are being restored at a cost of Rs. 425 crore.

Minister Sekar Babu also noted an unprecedented inflow of donor contributions, totaling approximately Rs 1,512 crore, which he stated was unmatched in any previous period.

Overall, 65% of the 844 government announcements related to temple works have been successfully implemented, demonstrating significant progress in the state's temple administration and conservation efforts, claimed the minister.