Temple not place for politics, judge tells suspended priest

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments to respond to a plea seeking to revoke the suspension of an ‘archakar’ or priest in Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple.

The petitioner and priest K Jaya Anand alias Karan stated that he tweeted a photograph of the temple renovation work on his page on September 22 with no intent to defame the work in progress.

The petitioner said he tweeted another post saying that he had no personal vengeance against anybody, but without analysing the facts, the Joint Commissioner suspended his ‘kainagariam rights’ to the deity on September 25.

The petitioner said that he had been involved in this duty as a priest to deities for several years. The only source of income was derived by doing duty to the deities. But due to the suspension, he has been driven to hardship.

Meanwhile, the HR&CE counsel said that Karan, the petitioner acted like a BJP functionary and made posts on social media. Despite being employed as ‘archakar’ in the temple, the petitioner registered wrongful posts concerning the temple and brought the HR&CE Department into disrepute. Hence, he is placed under suspension.

Justice B Pugalendhi, after hearing, said the temple is not a place for making politics and posting such content against the temple on social media would create bad opinions among people and devotees and it’s unpardonable.

Citing these, the Judge questioned the petitioner on whether he would use the temple for his political gain. The Judge then refused to stay the suspension and directed the HR&CE Department to file a detailed report before adjourning the case.