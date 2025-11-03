Temperature to rise across Tamil Nadu for two days, says weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast an increase in temperature across Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius today (November 3) and November 4.

Despite the temporary rise in temperature, the RMC said there are chances of moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu until November 9.

In Chennai, light rain is likely to occur in a few areas, the forecast added.