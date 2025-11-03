Begin typing your search...

    Temperature to rise across Tamil Nadu for two days, says weather dept

    Despite the temporary rise in temperature, the RMC said there are chances of moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu until November 9.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Nov 2025 5:01 PM IST
    Temperature to rise across Tamil Nadu for two days, says weather dept
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast an increase in temperature across Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

    According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius today (November 3) and November 4.

    Despite the temporary rise in temperature, the RMC said there are chances of moderate rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu until November 9.

    In Chennai, light rain is likely to occur in a few areas, the forecast added.

    Temperature RiseRMC ForecastTN Rain updatesWeather report
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X