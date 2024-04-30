Temperature to increase in Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days, informs IMD

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the temperature might increase in the Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days and can go up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

There are chances of major change in the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions, said a statement issued by IMD.

In the North-Eastern districts of the state, the maximum temperature will increase by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal in a few places until May 1.

On May 2 and 3, North districts of Tamil Nadu will experience 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal in the temperature.

For the next 5 days, the maximum temperature will be between 39 and 43 degrees Celsius (102.2 and 109.4) at a few places in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, low atmospheric circulation prevails over the Southeast areas.

Due to this, light rain is likely in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts until May 1.

Light rain is likely at some places in the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu on May 2.

From May 3-5, there is a possibility of light rain at one or two places over the Western Ghats and North-Eastern districts, the press note added.