Temperature rises, Puducherry postpones school reopening to June 12

CHENNAI: Taking note of the surge in temperature in the recent days, the Puducherry Union Territory administration has decided to postpone the reopening of schools by nearly a week.



Like Tamil Nadu, the schools in Puducherry were expected to reopen after summer vacation on June 6. However, with the maximum temperature started going up again after a few days' break during summer showers, the School Education Department has decided to defer school reopening to June 12.

The schools in the union territory had closed for vacations on April 29.

On Thursday, Puducherry recorded 40 degrees Celsius, which was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.