‘Tell Vijay to come to field, all he speaks on stage are punch dialogues’

CHENNAI: In a direct challenge to TVK leader Vijay, actor 'Powerstar' Srinivasan called Vijay to take action beyond delivering punchy dialogues on stage.

Speaking on Monday, Srinivasan stated, "Tell Vijay to come to the field. All he speaks on stage are punch dialogues," according to a Thanthi TV report.

"I will stand against Vijay, no matter which party calls for it," he declared, adding, "I also have fans, and just like Vijay, I too can gather a crowd."