Television news journalist killed in accident near Thalaiyuthu in Nellai

MADURAI: Muthukumar (52), a television news journalist was killed in an accident near Thalaiyuthu in Tirunelveli on Tuesday night when he was returning home after gathering news from Gangaikondan.

It occured when Muthukumar slammed brakes while riding a bike all of a sudden after a stray dog crossed the road. He was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital, but died despite treatment, sources said Muthukumar is survived by his wife, daughter and a son. He was in the field of journalism for about thirty years.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed heartfelt grief to the bereaved family of Muthukumar and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family under Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The members of Tirunelveli Press Club expressed grief over the loss of the fellow journalist and consoled the family.