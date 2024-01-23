Telangana teen participant of Mallar Kambam slips off rope, suffers hand fracture

TIRUCHY: A 15-year-old girl from Telangana who participated in a traditional Mallar Kambam event held in Tiruchy as a part of Khelo India Youth Games accidentally fell from the pole and fractured her hand on Monday. She was rushed to the Government Hospital here and is undergoing treatment.

As a part of Khelo India Youth Games inaugurated in Chennai recently, Tiruchy district has been hosting a few events including Mallar Kambam at Anna Stadium. On the four day of the event participants from as many as 16 states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took part and 15-year-old girl Nandhini was also part of the contigent.

On Sunday, the Mallar Kambam event for women took place in which Nandini was part of the Telangana team displaying skills walking on a rope. While playing the game, she accidentally lost grip of the rope and fell down from the pole and sustained severe injuries on her hands.

Nandini was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where she was found to have had a fracture in her right hand and underwent treatment. She has been recovering fast, said the hospital sources.