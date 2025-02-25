Teenager held for sexually assaulting three-year-old in Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly sexually harassing, and assaulting a three-year-old minor girl in Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim, who was studying at an Anganwadi center, was the daughter of a daily wage laborer. The child, who stepped out to wash her hands during the lunch break, subsequently went missing.

Later, the Anganwadi workers, who searched for the girl, found her lying in a pool of blood behind the center. She was immediately rushed to the local government hospital and later shifted to JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused was from the same area, allegedly attempted to rape the girl and, when she cried for help, he brutally assaulted her with a brick, leaving her with severe head injuries.

Following this, the police arrested the teenage boy and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.