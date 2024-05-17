Teen swept away in flash floods at Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy who went for a dip with his family in Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi was swept away on Friday by flash floods in the area, and was found dead later by the fire department. Four other tourists who were trapped were rescued by locals.

The recent rains in had brought water to the Main Courtallam falls, Old Courtallam falls, and the Aintharuvi, a group of five waterfalls, following which many tourists had flocked to the tourist area. On Friday afternoon, following sudden heavy rains in the Western Ghats, the Old Courtallam falls region witnessed flash flooding on Friday. As water from the falls overflowed and submerged the surrounding areas, even the steps leading to the car park, many tourists present started running to save themselves.

However, a teen, identified as Ashwin, a Class 11 student of NGO Colony in Palayamkottai, who had come to Courtallam with his family, was swept away in the floods. Four others who were trapped by the waters were saved later, through the help of locals and nearby police.

District Collector Kamal Kishore and SP Suresh Kumar rushed to the spot and started investigation. Main Falls and Aintharuvi too witnessed flash flooding.

Following the incident, tourists have been banned from venturing into the Main Courtrallam waterfalls, Aintharuvi, and Old Courtallam falls.