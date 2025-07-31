Teen kills self in Tiruchy school hostel

TIRUCHY: A Class 12 student studying in the Government Model School at Thuvakudi died by suicide by hanging in the hostel in Thursday wee hours.

It is said that B Yuvaraj (17) from Salem was going through depression.

As and when the teacher and the classmates at the hostel questioned him why he was alone, he did not reveal anything.

In such a backdrop, Yuvaraj was found hanging in the hostel in Thursday wee hours.

The shocked classmates passed on the information to the warden, who informed the Thuvakudi police, who rushed to the spot. They retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH. Further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.