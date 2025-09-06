Teen hacked to death in Tirunelveli; 2 minors held, key accused at large

MADURAI: A 19-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Tirunelveli on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh alias Anand of Sundarar Street, Tirunelveli Town. The incident occurred when the victim, along with his friends, was heading to a tea stall near the railway junction.

The gang, which followed his movements, hid behind the shop and hacked him to death. On being alerted, Prasanna Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli West, inspected the crime scene and held enquiries. Investigations revealed that a previous enmity led to the brutal murder.

A few days ago, Venkatesh, while riding his bike, hit the vehicle of Esakkiraja (19) of Vayal Street, Tirunelveli Town, the key accused. This resulted in a scuffle. Angered over this, Esakkiraja, along with two juveniles, plotted to kill Venkatesh.

In such a backdrop, on Friday, after committing the crime, they fled the scene. However, police arrested two juveniles and a hunt is on to nab the key accused, who remains absconding. Based on a complaint, Tirunelveli Junction police filed a case.