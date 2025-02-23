Teen electrocuted while retrieving ball from transformer in Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted while another 13-year-old survived with burn injuries when they attempted to retrieve their volleyball which got struck in a transformer in Red Hills on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as S Shyam, a class 8 student. He was living with his parents at Lakshmipuram in Red Hills. Shyam along with his friends went to a ground near the Gangai Amman temple and was playing Volleyball when the incident happened.

During the game, the ball bounced and got struck in a transformer near the ground after which Shyam and his friend, L Ganesh (13) went to retrieve the ball.

Shyam reportedly came in contact with an electric cable and was thrown to the ground. Ganesh who was trailing Shyam also suffered electric shock and was thrown away.

The two teens were rescued and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared Shyam dead on arrival, while the injured Ganesh was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Red Hills Police have registered a case and are investigating.