    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Sept 2025 4:30 PM IST
    Teen dies of rabies after stray dog bite in Ramanathapuram
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy died after contracting rabies following a stray dog bite in Ramanathapuram.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy was bitten by a stray dog and later developed rabies. He was admitted to a hospital in Madurai for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to the infection.

    Further details are awaited.

    rabies casesrabies deathstray dog bitedog bite cases
    Online Desk

