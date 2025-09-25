Begin typing your search...
Teen dies of rabies after stray dog bite in Ramanathapuram
CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy died after contracting rabies following a stray dog bite in Ramanathapuram.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the boy was bitten by a stray dog and later developed rabies. He was admitted to a hospital in Madurai for treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to the infection.
Further details are awaited.
