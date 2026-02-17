Teen champ, her coach etch their place on India’s kabaddi map

CHENNAI: “One, two, kabaddi, kabaddi…” rings out in a chorus of young voices at Periya Gramam (PG) Brothers Sports Club in Virugambakkam, a familiar sound that has echoed there for two decades. Among its brightest prospects is 14-year-old Lekisha M, who moves with unwavering focus.
In November 2025, Lekisha and her team returned with a silver medal from the 35th Junior Sub-National Kabaddi Championship in Haryana. For Lekisha and her coach, Maran S, the medal is a testament to years of grit and perseverance.
Lekisha’s introduction to the sport was through her father, who was a kabaddi player himself. “My father started training me on our terrace when I was just five years old. I used to go with him to watch matches, and slowly, the game became mine,” she said.
Despite her early start, finding the right training ground was difficult. “We searched everywhere for a proper club, but nothing felt right until we found Maran Sir. I’ve been with PG Brothers for seven years now. If I’m standing here today, if I’ve reached the national level, it is entirely because of my coach,” she added.
Lekisha’s journey was also marked with rejections. She had failed to qualify at two Sub-Junior Nationals and last year’s School Games Under-14 Girls Kabaddi National Championship. It was a lesson in perspective that helped her overcome repeated dejection.
“My coach and my father told me that failure is the first step to victory. I realised that if I didn't get selected, it meant someone else was working harder. I decided that if I wanted to be a champion, I had to outwork everyone,” she recalled.
The semi-final against Rajasthan at the 35th Sub-Junior National Kabaddi Championship in Haryana was the ultimate test of Lekisha’s young career.
“Last year, Rajasthan took the bronze, and we missed out. This year, we were determined,” Lekisha stated. “The match was incredibly tense. In the second half, the scores were moving point-for-point: 33, 34, 35. It was level, with only a minute left. There was a lot of pressure and even some arguments over scoring decisions, but we stayed focused. We won by just two points. That victory against Rajasthan felt like we had already won gold because of the effort we put in.”
The final against Haryana, however, unfolded differently. “We went in confident, but they took a very early lead. We lost our rhythm briefly. Despite a strong fight, we lost by 10 points. But standing on that podium with the silver medal is an indescribable feeling. After two years of failing to qualify, that win was my reward for all the hard work,” she smiled.
Behind Lekisha stands Maran S, a 66-year-old retired joint secretary of a telecommunications company in Chennai. Maran isn’t just a coach; he is a father figure to the players at PG Brothers.
A former national player himself, Maran knows the sport intimately, which has helped him produce many kabaddi players through his club over the years. “I’ve also helped 18-19 of my students get government jobs in the police, postal department, Income Tax, and telecommunications,” he said.
For Maran, the decision to train students for free is a deeply personal one. “Why should I take money from children who are trying to build a life? My reward is seeing them get a job and support their parents. That is my fee.”
While he has trained boys for decades, the girls’ kabaddi team at the club started only four years ago. “I used to feel it was a big responsibility back then, but then when I saw the girls’ talent, I felt a vairagyam (a fierce determination). Why can only boys achieve? Why not girls? I wanted to prove they are equal. Now, seeing Lekisha win a national medal, it gives me a happiness that no amount of money could ever buy,” he smiled.
Speaking about her entry to the state team, Maran points to her discipline. “From 5 km runs through these streets to the vigorous daily warm-ups, Lekisha diligently followed every part of the training. She is able to perform now because she was willing to learn the discipline first,” he pointed out.
Despite the silver medal, the reality for the PG Brothers is one of limited resources. The outdoor kabaddi ground they practice on in Virugambakkam is a temple land.
“Rains are our biggest challenge,” Lekisha rues. “When it rains heavily, we’re unable to practice kabaddi. We recently got mats and lights, which the parents helped fund, because Maran Sir doesn’t take fees, but we desperately need an indoor shed. If we had a roof over our heads, no weather could stop us.”
There is also the sting of a lack of recognition. When the team returned from Haryana with their medals, there was no fanfare at the railway station. “Nobody came to welcome us,” Lekisha added quietly. “Ultimately, it was the girls from the Kannagi Nagar kabaddi club and our own club members who garlanded us and offered cake. That lack of response from officials was hard to take, but it just makes us want to win more.”
Lekisha’s dreams have now extended beyond Virugambakkam and the State. “My goal is to play for India and eventually become captain,” she told DT Next. “I am an all-rounder, I love both raiding and defending. My inspirations are R Karthika, from the Kannagi Nagar club, who is vice-captain of the Indian U18 girls’ team, and Ritu Negi, the Indian kabaddi team captain.”
As the interview ends, Maran stands near his students, watching them spread their mats for a bout of kabaddi. “In this club, we don’t care if you are a boy or a girl. We are all equal here,” he stated.