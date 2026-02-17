Teen champ, her coach etch their place on India’s kabaddi map

Terrace to turf

Lekisha’s introduction to the sport was through her father, who was a kabaddi player himself. “My father started training me on our terrace when I was just five years old. I used to go with him to watch matches, and slowly, the game became mine,” she said.

Despite her early start, finding the right training ground was difficult. “We searched everywhere for a proper club, but nothing felt right until we found Maran Sir. I’ve been with PG Brothers for seven years now. If I’m standing here today, if I’ve reached the national level, it is entirely because of my coach,” she added.

Lekisha’s journey was also marked with rejections. She had failed to qualify at two Sub-Junior Nationals and last year’s School Games Under-14 Girls Kabaddi National Championship. It was a lesson in perspective that helped her overcome repeated dejection.

“My coach and my father told me that failure is the first step to victory. I realised that if I didn't get selected, it meant someone else was working harder. I decided that if I wanted to be a champion, I had to outwork everyone,” she recalled.