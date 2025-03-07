Tech-led monitoring helps plunge in violent crimes

CHENNAI: The state police observed on Thursday that there has been a notable decline in property crimes and violent offences in 2024 compared to 2023 and attributed it to rigorous preventive measures and tech-driven strategies as the reason.

Elaborating on the annual analysis released by the Office of the DGP, a press release noted a sharp drop in grave crimes like murder, riots and robbery. Property offences, including theft, robbery and dacoity, also saw a plunge in 2024, according to police.

Murder for gain dropped by 10 per cent in 2024, while the number of dacoity and robberies shrunk by 17 per cent. Theft cases declined by 10.65 per cent.

Programmes like *DACO (Drive Against Crime Offenders), which tracks repeat offenders by modus operandi databases and biometric data, Smart Kavalar app, enhanced surveillance, including expanded CCTV coverage and Facial Recognition System (FRS), played a pivotal part in the plunge, police said. They added that weekend and night patrols, hotspot mapping and targeted operations during festivals further disrupted criminal activity.

Murder, attempted murder and grievous attacks were reduced by 36.12 per cent in 2024, with murders alone dropping by 6.8 per cent. Riots dropped by 5.8 per cent. Crackdown against rowdyism proved critical and preventive detention went up by 24 per cent, according to police.

The DARE (Drive Against Rowdy Elements) initiative led to 242 history-sheeters getting convicted in 2024 (181 in 2023), including 150 sentences exceeding 10 years. The number of bail cancellations for violators increased to 68 in 2024 from 18 in 2023 to 68 in 2024.

Focus on dismantling gang rivalries resulted in a 42.72 per cent drop in revenge murders. The state police HQ said systematic and intelligence-led policing, hotspot analysis, intensified patrols, and repeat offender monitoring ensured tighter law enforcement. "The integration of technology and community-focused strategies has been transformative," the DGP's office stated.