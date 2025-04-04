TECA seeks network charges refund

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers' Association (TECA) has urged the state government to adhere to an order of the Madras High Court and refund the net meter charges collected from solar rooftop users.

In a statement, N Pradeep, president of the association, recalled that TECA had already asked the state government to remove network charges on solar rooftop consumers as the charges are a financial barrier impacting the adoption of green energy generation by domestic and private sectors since 2021.

"These charges are seen to diminish the attractiveness of investments, which may discourage domestic and private sectors from supporting sustainable energy initiatives. Eliminating the network charges could promote more households, industries, and the service sector to adopt solar energy, enhancing energy independence, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and fostering sustainability," the statement added.

The high court, on December 22, set aside the continuously levied and collected network charges for rooftop solar.

The statement highlighted that solar energy, being a renewable source, can potentially decrease the state's dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to a cleaner environment.