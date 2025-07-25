Team EPS to meet PM Modi in Tiruchy; wishlist kept NEET

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, amid reports of growing friction between the alliance partners over the issue of post-poll power sharing. EPS is likely to submit a memorandum to the PM, raising various demands for the State, including an exemption from NEET.

According to Kamalalayam sources, EPS, accompanied by senior AIADMK leaders SP Velumani, KP Munusamy, and RB Udhayakumar, is scheduled to meet the PM in Tiruchy on Saturday (July 26) night. It will be the first meeting since the two estranged allies revived their ties on April 11 after briefly parting ways in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

EPS will use the brief rendezvous to apprise the Prime Minister of his ongoing 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' outreach campaign and submit a memorandum outlining the State's key demands, mainly exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. Contrary to the party workers' expectation, EPS is unlikely to raise contentious matters such as chief ministerial candidate or post-poll power-sharing during the meeting. "It will be more of a show of bonhomie. The purpose is to convey the message of camaraderie to the cadres and voters. It will help dispel rumours surrounding the integrity of the alliance," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

Besides senior BJP leaders, NDA constituents like former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, TMC (M) president GK Vasan, IJK leader TR Paarivendhar, TMMK leader John Pandian and Madurai Adheenam have also sought time with the Prime Minister. However, BJP leaders disclosed that only EPS's appointment has been confirmed thus far.

Meanwhile, Annamalai, who kicked off a political storm last week by reiterating Amit Shah's statement on "coalition government", affirmed that EPS remains the NDA's CM candidate for 2026. "He (Shah) has already clarified that EPS is the NDA's CM face. There shall be no ambiguity whatsoever. Only the opposition parties are manufacturing confusion," Annamalai said.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the Thoothukudi airport around 8 pm on Saturday upon his return from the Maldives. Modi will inaugurate the renovated Thoothukudi airport before leaving for Tiruchy. He will participate in the Aadi Thiruvathirai celebrations at the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur the following day.