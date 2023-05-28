Teachers to protest against irregularities in general counselling

CHENNAI: Highlighting various irregularities concerning general transfers and promotion for teachers, the members of Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers Association (TNPSTA) have announced a protest on Monday across the State.



Earlier, the School Education Department (SED) has announced the teachers transfer counselling dates from May 8 till May 31. However, the dates for counselling were changed as many as seven times due to administrative and other reasons.

With teachers themselves in confusion over the dates and procedure of counselling, they allege that the counselling has been happening at various locations.

Speaking to DT NEXT, M Manimegalai, president of TNPSTA said, "Two days ago counselling was conducted for deployment posts within the respective education blocks. However, during this there were various irregularities that emerged leading to confusion and depriving teachers of proper deployment."

For instance, during the deployment counseling a couple of days back at an educational block in Tirunelveli district, three teachers were made to wait due to server issues. "While the three teachers were waiting for the server issue to be rectified, shockingly a fourth teacher walked-in with a separate deployment letter to the school. Due to this, the teachers were sent away, allowing the fourth person to take the position, "added Manimegalai.

Similarly, there are several teachers across TN meeting the same fate. Due to this and other irregularities, we have announced a protest at counselling locations across TN, confirm teachers.