Teachers to meet CM for separate personnel to handle EMIS work

VELLORE: Representatives of various teachers associations have planned to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin this week to request him to stop using teachers for non-teaching works, said Tamil Nadu Vocational Teachers Kazhagam state president SN Janardhanan.

Explaining to DT Next he said, “Teachers are forced to spend most of their time on EMIS (education management information system) related activities during school hours which affects their teaching time. Initially when EMIS was started some years ago, the work relating to this was minimal and hence teachers accepted to do this work without murmur. But now, all student related activities and the details are to be uploaded on the EMIS portal without the government providing teachers any support for this.”

Reiterating this S Prabakaran state secretary, TN Post Graduate Teachers Association said, “We are neither given smart phones or the phone packs for this task. Techers are asked to use their own mobile phones. And due to almost all schools working on this portal simultaneously, it results in congestion. We are then advised to keep trying every half an hour till midnight as details have to be uploaded the same day.”

TN High and Higher Secondary Schools Graduate Teachers Association district president A Mayavan when asked said, “The work includes in addition to teachers attendance collecting details of students phone numbers, Aadhaar cards, their height and weight etc. When all our time is consumed on fulfilling this task how can be concentrate on teaching? Education officials also demand that we produce good results. How is this possible in the existing situation?”

Sources revealed that the easy way to overcome this issue would be for the school management committee or the PTA appointing a clerk – if the government is unable to do this - specially for this purpose for which there will be no opposition from the teaching community. “We also plan to meet School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in this connection to highlight the issues we face with regard to EMIS work,” Janardhanan noted.

