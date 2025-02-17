Teachers’ Recruitment Board: Exams for teaching aspirants in Anna University begin on April 5

CHENNAI: Since the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Recruitment Board had accepted Anna University’s request to conduct recruitment of assistant professors and other teachers, exams for the aspirants will be held from April 5. This is the first time that TNTRB is recruiting faculty members for Anna University through an exam.

As the syndicate meeting, the highest decision making body, has given permission to TNTRB to appoint faculty members, Anna University has notified and invited applications for 232 candidates to the post of assistant professor, assistant librarian and assistant director (Physical Education) in various disciplines for the colleges of engineering and regional campuses.

Sources from the varsity said that the Higher Education Department has communicated to the TNTRB chairman for expediting the exam so that the recruitment process is completed on time. Following the request from the TNTRB, the State government issued orders to the state recruitment agency to conduct the written exams at the earliest so that the appointment of faculty could be completed before the new academic year begins.

A senior TNTRB official told DT Next: “Hall tickets for the exam will be uploaded on the website of the recruitment board seven days before the date of examination. Candidates can download them from https://www.trb.tn.gov.in. They can also see the status of applications. However, they must not submit any new data or document requesting reconsideration of application through email or post, which will not be entertained.”

The official added that after the written test, evaluation would be done immediately and results would be published on the TNTRB website. “Selected candidates will be called for certification verifications. After verifying the documents, the final list will be declared.”