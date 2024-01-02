Teachers demand special officer to run Periyar University

COIMBATORE: The Periyar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has urged the state government to appoint a special officer in the rank of an IAS officer as administrator of the university.

In a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, PUTA president V Vaithianathan said the state government should appoint an IAS officer as special officer to set right the administration of Periyar University reeling under various financial irregularities and save it from further deterioration.

“Efforts should be taken to constitute an executive council to run the daily affairs of the university in the absence of both the Vice Chancellor and a permanent Registrar. Also, as per the Universities Act, a senior professor should be appointed to discharge duties of the Vice Chancellor till the syndicate makes requisite arrangements,” he said.

This demand comes in the wake of Vice Chancellor R Jagannathan and Registrar (in-charge) K Thangavel facing several charges of irregularities. The V-C, who was on conditional bail following his arrest, has been admitted in a private hospital on health issues.

PUTA claimed that the V-C is even unable to fulfill the bail condition to appear in a designated police station to sign, while the Registrar has gone into hiding. The Periyar University Employees Union has also made a similar demand to the state government to appoint a special officer to run the university’s administration in a fair and transparent manner.