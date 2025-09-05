Teachers' Day | Artificial Intelligence: A disguised boon or cuff on teachers, students?

CHENNAI: It was an evening in 2010, as one settles in to complete homework, and a doubt arises, the immediate instinct is to call up a friend and clarify the doubt or seek the teacher's help the next day. But there has been a shake-up since then. The penetration of Artificial Intelligence, which spread much quicker than the internet, has shifted the dependence on teachers. As more students turn to AI for help, a recent study found that people tend to become less creative if they rely on AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Meta AI for an extended period.

If such is the case, then there are some burning questions. At what age is it safe to expose children to AI and technology? Are chatbots a future replacement for teachers? What is the modified role of a teacher after integrating technology in learning? Let's find out!

Less burden on teachers: A tricky situation

For Suganthi, head of the Tamil department of a Chennai-based private school, AI tools have largely reduced the burden on teachers. "Nowadays, students start researching topics and delve deep into them beyond books. This makes them more knowledgeable and also helps them score good marks. As assignments, we assign seminar topics to all the students. This enhances their public speaking and communication skills, and also boosts their confidence by lowering their inferiority complex," she said.

To understand the requirements of college students and the role of professors, DT Next got in touch with assistant professor Harinee R. She believes that the AI tools have relatively lessened professors' workload, as their role is slightly modified. "Now, we are not the disseminators of information; rather, we play the role of helping them in how to apply that information practically. For example, I give a topic to my students and ask them to prepare for the next class. In the next class, I will ask them how the information can be applied practically. We come up with interactive sessions and make learning quite innovative with case studies," she elaborated.

But all these cost the respect of the teachers, as students tend to take them for granted, and teachers who are not savvy with AI are also isolated.

AI: A patient helper that adapts to students’ pace

Krithik Vijayakumar, CEO of Futura Robotics, has built an AI study buddy that students can speak with like a helpful senior. It explains ideas in simple steps, gives hints instead of full answers, and checks whether the student has really understood. It can set up personal study plans from the school syllabus, break big goals into small daily tasks, and remind learners to practice.

Talking to DT Next on how essential it is to incorporate AI and other technologies in learning, he shared, "Used well, AI gives every student a patient helper that adapts to their pace, offers examples that fit their background, and returns feedback instantly so they can correct mistakes early. For teachers, it takes over routine tasks, drafting worksheets, summarising notes, and aligning activities to learning outcomes, so more time goes into mentoring, discussion, and projects. Like calculators changed maths classes, AI shifts what we do in class: less copying, more reasoning, creativity, and teamwork. When we let teaching lead and tools follow, AI becomes a force multiplier, not a distraction.”

A double-edged sword

Giving us the ground reality of application of AI by students and teachers, Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant and analyst, states, "The major challenge is to know when, where and how to use these tools. Instead of learning concepts, many students just copy-paste from ChatGPT. In the long term, this attitude poses a threat when they enter the job market, as they lose the edge of being knowledgeable. On the other hand, teachers should use AI to present complex topics in a simplified way, paving the way for an interactive and practical class. Their role needs to evolve with time."

Jayaprakash notes that the teachers being less aware of how to use technology-based learning was the saddest part. He added, "They have to up their game to be quicker, easier and practical."

When asked about the contempt of many people for bridging the technological gap between urban and rural areas immediately, the analyst feels that the method practised in rural schools for interactive learning should not be disturbed. The integration of AI should be made step by step.Krithik Vijayakumar

Krithik Vijayakumar

The right age

SV Lakshmi, an educator and a mother, affirms that AI should not be exposed to children at a young age. "AI is like dessert—you don’t serve it as the main course. At an early age, children need curiosity, play, and books far more than algorithms. A little exposure is fine, but only in small, supervised doses. If you outsource every idea, your brain stops flexing its creative muscles. It's like always using a calculator and forgetting how to add. AI should be a paintbrush, not the painter. The creativity must come from the child."

SV Lakshmi

Her daughter, Vania Vriksha, who still goes by book-based learning, doesn't feel left out when her peers use technology tools to complete their work. "But at certain times, for instance, class projects, I marvel at the speed and efficiency of AI. When my friends finish faster, I feel like a sloth competing with techie cheetahs. But it hardly deters me," adds the 10-year-old, who wishes to start using AI from the age of 13 for subjects like physics, chemistry and biology.Vania Vriksha

Vania Vriksha

For Krithik, the risk lies not in the tool but in using it as a shortcut to replace thinking. "A simple ladder helps. For ages six to eight, co‑use with a parent/teacher for short, curious tasks. From nine to 12, a guided independence AI may give hints or writing starters, but the child builds the solution and explains choices. After 16, independent use of AI with school policies about honesty and sources. To protect creativity, use prompts that demand personal input, limit session length, and ask for a short reflection: 'What part did you do? What would you change?' Treated as a thinking partner, AI can spark ideas and expand curiosity without stealing the work of imagination," he elucidates.

Will chatbots replace teachers?

From experts, teachers and parents, it's a big no that AI can never replace the impact of a teacher in a student's life. "Though they can get primary information from AI, it is the teachers who lay the foundation for such topics to exist. We give activity to the brain to think beyond the prompt and gain information. AI will help improve teaching and learning, but a human intervention is always needed, and we teachers bridge that gap," said Harinee. She also adds that AI is quite helpful for assessment, as now the focus is not on the dissemination of news. But create a space for holistic learning.

On the other hand, Krithik also stood by the fact that AI will replace repetitive tasks but not the human role of a teacher. "Software can present content, check basic answers, and give practice at the right level. But the heart of teaching is human: building trust, noticing who is confused or anxious, connecting ideas to real life, and guiding group work, where students learn from one another. The teacher's job will shift toward coaching and design-setting goals, choosing rich problems, running discussions, and giving targeted feedback, while AI handles drafts, drills, and simple grading."

The problem lies in the non-ethical usage of such technologies, spoiling the lives of kids. "Children should know the aftermath of wrong usage of AI and how it potentially misleads us if not utilised properly. Students should be exposed to such technologies in the right way. The individual who uses AI properly wins the race, as the world expects you to adapt to the changing times," shares Jayaprakash.

Making AI the assistant, not the star

As AI will be very much a part of our lives in the near future, it is crucial to make way for a harmonious living. Co-living with it and also not losing the importance of teachers is quite tricky, but not impossible. Krithik recommends letting AI take care of draft materials, summarise long texts, and build practice sets, so teachers can spend time on dialogue and feedback. "Teachers should explore AI literacy with students on how to ask good questions, spot mistakes, cite help, and know when to switch it off. Finally, measure what matters: engagement, confidence, transfer of skills, not just test scores. When schools lead with purpose and use AI on their terms, we get the best of both worlds: more time for human connection and more precise support for every learner," he suggested.

Overall, Jayaprakash Gandhi concludes that the purpose lies in striking a perfect balance between conventional and technology-oriented teaching.