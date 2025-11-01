Teachers are not fundraisers: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned reports that school teachers and education department officials in the State are being forced to collect Rs 80 crore in donations for the "Namma School, Namma Ooru Palli" scheme by November 3 to improve infrastructure in government schools.

Anbumani said it is deeply concerning and condemnable that teachers and officials, engaged in a noble profession, are being forced to beg for funds to cover the government's failures.

"Education should receive 6 per cent of the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which for Tamil Nadu would mean Rs 2.10 lakh crore annually. However, the government currently allocates only 1.31 per cent (Rs 46,767 crore)," he added.