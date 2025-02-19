Begin typing your search...

    Teacher held for sexually harassing female students in Coimbatore

    Following complaints from students, he was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Feb 2025 11:44 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-19 06:15:18  )
    Teacher held for sexually harassing female students in Coimbatore
    X

    Representative Image (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A central government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing female students in Coimbatore.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the accused, Rajan, worked as an art teacher at the school.

    Following complaints from students, he was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

    The Gandhipuram all-women police is currently investigating the case.

    Further details awaited.


    Also Read: Govt school teacher held for sexually assaulting 15-yr-old boy in Krishnagiri


    teachersarrested individualsPocsoCoimbatore
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick