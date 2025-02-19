Teacher held for sexually harassing female students in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: A central government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing female students in Coimbatore.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the accused, Rajan, worked as an art teacher at the school.

Following complaints from students, he was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The Gandhipuram all-women police is currently investigating the case.

Further details awaited.





