Teacher booked under Pocso Act in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A temporary teacher from Ariyalur was booked under the Pocso Act on Friday for sexually abusing a class 5 student.

Selvaraj (43), a temporary teacher at Vankaram Panchayat Union Primary School who has been staying at Senthurai, had been sexually abusing class 4 and 5 students from the school.

After the students passed on the information to their parents, who rushed to the school and locked the main gate of the school and demanded to arrest the teacher.

Thalavai police and the education department officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Pocso Act and are searching for him as he had gone absconding.