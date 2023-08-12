Tea Board ED pats KSTGA for creating Labour Bank

COIMBATORE: Increasing income of farmers two-fold by boosting their efficiency and cost cutting in farm inputs through mechanisation is the only way to make tea farming sustainable, said M Muthukumar, Executive Director, Tea Board of India.

Addressing the farmers at a meeting organised by Kayyunni Small Tea Growers Association (KSTGA), a farmer producer organisation (FPA) in Pandalur in The Nilgiris, Muthukumar said 52 per cent of tealeaves production in the nation is by small-scale farmers.

“The TEA Board is focusing more on catering to the needs of small and medium farmers,” he said.

For the betterment of the farm sector, a Labour Bank project and farm mechanisation project has been implemented by the Tea Board through KSTGA. “It is a novel concept to set up a ‘Labour Bank’ to overcome manpower shortage in the farm sector. Such initiatives, if implemented well, could become a model for the entire nation,” he said.

Two society members, K Parameswaran, a teacher who bagged state government award for his outstanding educational services to children of farm workers in The Nilgiris and PK Parameswaran, who ploughed a lonely path to pioneer in natural farming in the tea sector and developed a micro tea factory, were honoured during the event.

Falguni Banerjee, Deputy Director, Tea Board India, Coonoor, Georgy Samuel, Assistant Director, Tea Board India, Gudalur region and others participated in the interaction.