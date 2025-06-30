Tax on groundwater yet another blow to TN farmers

TIRUCHY: Though the union government has imposed a tax on groundwater to prevent the wastage and misuse of water, the Tamil Nadu farmers want to withdraw the announcement. Their request is with a genuine explanation stating that in the rain-fed region, all are dependent on groundwater for cultivation.

“The groundwater tax is a form of punishment on the farmers. Through such initiation, the government wants the farmers to quit agricultural activities, and this would certainly affect the food production,” said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association.

He urged the state government to send a representation to the union government to withdraw the announcement.

Pandian quoted that the State Minister, KN Nehru, had informed the farmers that the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, would initiate legal steps against the announcement.

“The Chief Minister should initiate steps as early as possible,” he said.

While P Ayyakannu, State president, Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam said, the constitution law directs that the owners can utilise the particular land for any purpose and nothing can prevent it.

In such a proceeding, no one can impose tax on the groundwater the owner draws.

“As we had been maintaining silence when the union government introduced various taxes, including GST, the Centre has come forward to impose a groundwater tax. We all must fight together to make the union government withdraw the tax,” Ayyakannu said.

Ayyakannu also said that the government should withdraw the announcement; otherwise, a series of protests would be organised across the state.

