Tasmac smoke will lead to fire soon, Edappadi reiterates scam charge

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Sunday reiterated that Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not out of concern for the people, but out of fear following the raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) assering that only a thorough probe would establish facts and claimed that there is “no smoke without fire.

Speaking to the media persons at Coimbatore International Airport, Palaniswami questioned why Stalin did not participate in the NITI Aayog meeting over the last three years and seek funds.

“He does not have any concern for Tamil Nadu and its people. Only after the ED conducted searches on the offices of Tasmac, Stalin participated in the NITI Aayog meeting held by the Prime Minister and met him personally out of fear,” he said.

Recalling that Stalin, who was the Leader of Opposition during the previous regime, showed black flags and flew black balloons when Narendra Modi came to Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader said, however, after DMK came to power, Stalin welcomed the Prime Minister by showing a white flag.

“This shows the duplicity of DMK. Law and order have deteriorated, and there is no safety for women and children,” he said, while referring to the alleged inaction in the Arakkonam sexual harassment case involving a DMK functionary.

Pointing to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement that he has no fear for ED or Modi, Palaniswami asked Why did a person, who is referred to as his brother, escape abroad? “The reasons for his escape will soon be known,” he said.

When asked on the stay by the top court on ED probe into the alleged scam in the liquor corporation, Palaniswami said, “We will get to know (the facts) only by way of the probe.” All are aware of the Rs 10 extra charge per quarter bottle in Tasmac outlets, he said. Such money reached the top levels, he alleged.