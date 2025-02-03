Tasmac shops ordered to be shut ahead of Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: The Erode district administration has issued an order to close Tasmac shops in the Erode East constituency for the next three days, starting today (February 3) to February 5 in light of the bypoll.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the Tasmac shops will also remain closed on February 8, on the day of the vote counting. District Collector Raja Gopal stated that strict action would be taken if alcohol is sold in violation of the ban.

The Erode East constituency bypoll is set to take place on Wednesday, and 237 polling stations have been set up at 53 places for the same.

With the model code of conduct in effect, no election campaigning will be allowed after 6 pm on Monday, and out-of-town political party members and cadres have been ordered to leave the town by 5 pm.

To enhance security, three-tier monitoring teams and three election flying squads are conducting intensive vehicle checks across the Erode East constituency.

Apart from this, local police along with paramilitary personnel are conducting vehicle checks at temporary check posts set up at 12 places.