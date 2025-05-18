TASMAC scam: 2-day ED raid in Rs 1,000 cr money laundering case concludes on Sunday

CHENNAI: The two-day search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore Tasmac-linked money laundering case concluded on Sunday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, on Friday, ED raided about 10 locations linked to Tasmac officials and agents – including the managing director of Tasmac S Visakan's residence in Manapakkam and residence of film producer Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures in Teynampet. The search continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

During the raid, several key documents were seized and the official reports will be released soon.