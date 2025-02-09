Begin typing your search...

    TASMAC outlets to be shut across Tamil Nadu on Feb 11

    The state government has issued a directive prohibiting liquor sales at TASMAC outlets on ‘Vadalur Ramalingar Ninaivu Naal’ across the state.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 Feb 2025 2:17 PM IST
    CHENNAI: State-run TASMAC liquor shops will be closed throughout Tamil Nadu on February 11, 2025, on account of Tamil saint Vallalar's death anniversary.

    District collectors have been instructed to issue local announcements regarding the closure of TASMAC shops and liquor sales, the order read.

