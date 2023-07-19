Tasmac cracks the whip on overpricing liquor

CHENNAI: With more complaints pouring in, Tasmac has once again issued a circular to warn the salesmen in the outlets not to sell liquor above MRP rates and otherwise the particular person, who indulges in that offence will be suspended immediately. A senior official from Tasmac, seeking anonymity, said it would take a long time to curb the MRP issue as the salesmancould not implement it due to "certain high officials' pressure". "This circular is regular and has been given time to time", he added.