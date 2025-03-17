Tasmac cash cow of ruling party men, says BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Sunday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to release a white paper detailing the structure, sales, and revenue of State-run liquor retailing company Tasmac, in light of Rs 1,000 crore corruption allegations.

BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad questioned if Stalin would deny the existence of corruption in Tasmac and called on the DMK government to publish a comprehensive account of the liquor retailing company’s financial status since its takeover.

Prasad accused the DMK of facilitating a massive liquor scam, claiming that between Rs 30,000 crore to 40,000 crore had been misappropriated through corrupt practices in the State-run corporation.

ANS Prasad alleged that over a thousand crore rupees in black money had been funneled into the DMK through this illicit trade of selling liquor through Tasmac.

The BJP leader further accused minister Senthilbalaji, who handles the liquor selling corporation, of orchestrating the scam, using proceeds to fund election campaigns.

The BJP spokesperson also highlighted reports of lavish spending by DMK men using funds from Tasmac-related corruption, particularly during elections.