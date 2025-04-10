Ariyalur woman SSI abuses complainant, placed under compulsory wait

TIRUCHY: DIG of Tiruchy Range placed a woman SSI from Ariyalur under compulsory waiting list for her rude behaviour against a woman who approached her with a sexual abuse complaint.

On Wednesday, the Tiruchy Range DIG V Varun Kumar called on the Ariyalur All Women Police Station Inspector and expressed his displeasure about the rude behaviour of a woman SSI who had used abusive words against a woman complainant on the open mic.

The DIG initially asked the woman inspector to explain to him why the All Women Police station was established, and the inspector responded by stating that it was founded to help women in distress.

Soon, the DIG asked the inspector about the behaviour of the woman, SSI Sumathi and played the voice record over the open mic in which she had uttered filthy words against the woman who approached with a complaint of sexual abuse.

He asked the inspector to relieve Sumathi from the police station and visit the Range office in Tiruchy immediately.

He further said that such behaviour will never be allowed at any point and asked the woman's SSI to suspend her immediately. He also said that he would visit the police station and inspect the process of functioning.

The conversation went viral from Wednesday night, and the SSI came to the Range Office in Tiruchy and was placed on the compulsory wait list. Police sources said that she might be transferred to some other district in a couple of days.