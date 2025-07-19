Tanuvas UG counselling to be held on July 22 & 23

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) has scheduled the counselling for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) and BTech programmes on July 22 and 23 at the Madhavaram Milk Colony campus.

Counselling for BVSc & AH and BTech courses in Food Technology, Poultry Technology, and Dairy Technology under the special categories, including sports, children of ex-servicemen, and differently abled candidates, will be conducted on Tuesday (July 22), at 9.30 am.

Counselling for BVSc & AH (Academic and Vocational streams) and BTech courses under the 7.5% government school students’ quota will be held on Wednesday (July 23), at 9.30 am.

The general first round of counselling for BVSc & AH (Academic and Vocational streams) and BTech (Food Technology, Poultry Technology, Dairy Technology) will be conducted online. Candidates can register and fill their campus preference for BVSc & AH and course preference for BTech programmes from July 21 to July 24 (Thursday) at 11.00 am.

The selection list will be published on the Tanuvas UG admission website on July 26, and downloading of allotment letters will be enabled the same day.

Candidates attending in-person counselling are requested to be present at the venue at least one hour before the scheduled time, according to a press release issued by Tanuvas. Further details are available on the university’s official website.