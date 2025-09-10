TANUVAS opens online applications for PG diploma courses

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Distance Education andTamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has invited online applications for twenty-two Post Graduate diploma (distance mode) programmes for both Veterinary Science and Science graduates for the year 2025-2026.

The programmes include small animal diagnostic ultrasound, small animal dermatology, bovine infertility and its management, and ethno-veterinary practices will be offered exclusively for veterinary graduates.

PG Diploma programmes like animal welfare, bioinformatics, feed manufacturing technology, commercial poultry production and management are offered for both Veterinary and Science graduates. The course duration is one year with two semesters. Students already undergoing postgraduate degree programmes are also eligible to apply for PG Diploma programmes. Candidates have to attend practical classes for 10 days in each semester.

Course fee ranges from Rs 20,000 to 50,000. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at the official website of Tanuvas till October 3, said a press release.