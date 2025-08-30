TANUVAS, NIOS sign pact for new courses

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on August 29 for a period of five years.

The MoU aims to offer vocational certificate and diploma programmes to address the demand for skilled manpower in the livestock, poultry, and allied sectors through distance learning.

The programmes are designed to empower learners by creating livelihood opportunities through lifelong learning platforms, according to a press release issued by TANUVAS. Initially, two certificate courses, poultry farming and vermicomposting, and two diploma programmes, food and beverage operations, and bakery and confectionery product preparation, will be offered under the MoU.

Dr R Narendra Babu, Registrar and Vice-Chancellor of TANUVAS, and Dr T Sathiamoorthy, Director of Distance Education, were present at the exchange of the MoU.