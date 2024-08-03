Tangedco workers upset over move to pay hike arrears in three installments

CHENNAI: The Tangedco workers are upset over the utility decision to pay the second installment of the wage hike arrears in three installments.

The Joint Action Committee of the Tangedco trade unions met the Tangedco managing director on August 1 highlighting various demands. The utility has told the unions that it would be able to pay the second installment of the wage arrears in one go but considering the financial situation of the corporation it would be able to pay in three installments from Deepavali.

On the filling up of vacancies, Tangedco said that it has sent a proposal to fill up 10,260 vacancies to the state government. It also promised to take steps to pay the terminal benefits to the retired employees without any delay. On the delay in payment of the pension to 1280 retired workers, it said that pension was paid to 1,000 workers this month and the remaining 200 workers’ issues would be resolved soon.