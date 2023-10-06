Tangedco workers attacked over power cut near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A section office of Tangedco at Madarpakkam Substation near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur and three workers have been attacked by villagers following a power cut on Thursday evening.

According to a complaint filed by the assistant engineer of the Madarpakkam section, Tangedco, around 7.40 pm on Thursday, a power cut happened in the Madarpakkam area due to a feeder fault.

"To attend to the fault, the power supply was stopped. At that time M Ravi of Surapoondi and a few other people in inebriated conditions attacked the control room of the substations damaging the properties of the Tangedco including chairs and documents, " he said.

M Lakshmanan, 58, a line inspector and M Kothandan (46), a wireman who were on duty at the control room were manhandled by the villagers, it said, adding that another line inspector Paramasivan who questioned the action of Ravi and others was also attacked his bike key and mobile phone were snatched.

The complaint said that villagers interfered and got the bike key and mobile phone of Pramasivam from Ravi.

The AE has sought action against Ravi and others for obstructing the Tangedco employees from carrying out their work and attacking them.

Meanwhile, CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees has strongly condemned the incident and has strict action against those who attacked the workers.