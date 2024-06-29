Tangedco union seeks filling up of vacancies, regularisation of employment

CHENNAI: Tangedco workers affiliated with the CITU’s Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) on Friday staged a demonstration seeking to fill up 53,000 vacancies under various categories and regularising jobs of contract workers.

COTEE general secretary S Rajendran said that several demands of the electricity workers have remained unfulfilled for a long time has created stress and fatigue among them. “There are over 33,000 vacancies in the field level worker categories including field assistant, junior assistant, technical assistant and assistant engineers. Apart from this, there are another 20,000 vacancies in other categories. Due to huge vacancies in the field-level worker categories, the restoration of power supply during the outages upsets the consumers. Besides, the vacancies lead to an increase in workload causing accidents to temporary workers and wiremen at the field level. Hence we seek to fill up all the vacancies immediately,” he said.

He demanded that Tangedco stop the practice of redeployment.