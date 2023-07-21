Tangedco to hold a month long "name transfer mela" from Monday

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO will hold a "name transfer mela" for domestic and common supply connections starting Monday (July 24) in all its section offices.

The month-long special camp would function from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days except Sundays and other holidays.

The consumer can already change the name of the domestic and common service connections online by submitting the required documents and paying the fixed fee of Rs 726 including GST of Rs 111.

Considering the difficulties faced by the consumers, the special name transfer camps would be held in such a way that the name transfer would be done on the same day after the payment of the charges, an official release of Tangedco said.

According to the Tangedco circular issued by the director of distribution, the section officers should provide the application form for name transfer to the applicant.

"The filled-in application along with the documents furnished by the applicants are to be verified for correctness. On verification, the eligible applicant shall be directed to pay the name transfer fee at the collection counter. On payment of charges, the concerned section officer shall upload the application details along with the document in the online LT portal. Name transfer shall be effected and the name transfer order shall be generated and given to the applicant immediately, " the circular said.

It directed the chief engineers of the distribution regions to communicate the above instructions to all the field officers up to the level of section officers for effecting the name transfer immediately during the name transfer mela.