Tangedco staff held for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe

TIRUCHY: The DVAC sleuths on Tuesday arrested a Tangedco commercial assistant for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 to shift high tension power line in Tiruchy.

According to the DVAC, T Anthony (46), an electrician from Subramaniapuram, has been involved in electric work in a new construction site at Crawford and found that a high tension power line pole was crossing near the new building and wanted to shift it to other place.

He approached Tangedco commercial assistant Anbalagan (51) at Assistant Executive Engineer office at Crawford.

As Anbalagan asked Anthony to pay the fee online, he paid the amount.

Subsequently, Anbalagan visited the spot and asked Anthony to pay an additional amount of Rs 35,000.

Anthony, who had already paid the amount online, showed the receipt to Anbalagan.

But, he told Anthony to meet him after one month.

As per the instruction, Anthony met Anbalgan on Monday at around 11.30 am and he demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Anthony, which he negotiated to part with Rs 15,000.

However, Anthony, who did not want to give bribe, lodged a complaint with the DVAC and a case was registered based on the complaint.

On Tuesday, a DVAC team headed by the DSP Manikandan caught Anbalagan red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from Anthony.