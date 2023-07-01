Tangedco smart meter scheme: Unions say the move will ruin lives of 50L ryots

RANIPET: The decision to install smart meters will take away free power enjoyed by farmers at present and turn them into agricultural labourers, alleged farmers associations. Smart meters are being brought in as part of the central government scheme, reportedly aimed at reducing loss of power corporations of states.

Organisations representing farmers allege that the scheme is being implemented without consulting stakeholders. The smart meter scheme launched on a trial basis at Chennai’s T Nagar has already resulted in the removal of a revenue supervisor (RS) position, who calculate and take down meter readings manually in domestic, commercial and industrial units, sources told DT Next.

“If free power is withdrawn it will affect 50 lakh farmers across Tamil Nadu. The cascading effect will make agriculture possible only for ryots dependent on rivers and waterbodies for irrigation,” Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash lamented.

This will also lead to a drastic fall in agricultural production, he added. Sources in Tangedco claimed that “this (installation of smart meters) is a move to privatise the power sector. And once it comes into force, private units will charge fix tariffs solely based on profits. Already proposals to introduce Time of Day (ToD) peak hour tariff for industries has caused concerns, especially because no consultations. If the central government’s scheme is implemented in Tamil Nadu, it will result in the state losing its predominant position across many sectors at the national level,” sources warned.

As of now thermal and hydro power plants are directly operated by the state, while solar and wind power units are being run by private players. People are also worried about 100 units of free power for domestic households getting withdrawn once smart meters are introduced.

