Tangedco to collect lesser charges initially in mixed network areas

CHENNAI: In a big relief for new service connection applicants, Tangedco has instructed field officials to collect development charges applicable for the overhead (OH) cables in areas with mixed networks during the application registration. DT Next had earlier reported how the utility collects underground (UG) charges, which is 2.5 times more.

The utility’s distribution director issued the order in this regard a month after the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission's instruction following complaints from consumers that development charges applicable for the underground network were being collected in areas with OH network.

In the order, the official said if the extension work involves OH network, the development charges for OH should be collected. If the extension involves UG network, the development charges for UG should be levied. "If the extension work involves a mixed feeder with both UG and OH, the proportionate development charges as per the illustrations given by the TNERC are to be collected," the order said.

During the low-tension application registration through the web portal, the particular section (local Tangedco office) in the distribution circle is classified based on the UG or OH network available as per the GIS (Geographic Information System). For the section with mixed network, the development charges specified for OH should be collected initially during the application registration.

"After site inspection, in case of UG or mixed network, the balance development charges should be collected, along with the estimate charges in respect of minor or major extension category and to be included in the first bill in respect of mere service category," it said.

The order directed the chief engineer of the distribution engineers to communicate the instructions to all the field officials up to the section office level to follow the same without any deviation and also instruct the assistant executive engineers to monitor the inspection report to avoid any lapses in the procedure.

It warned that if any deviation was found, the concerned section officer would be held responsible and severe action would be initiated against the erring officers.

Except in Chennai where the LT networks are established with UG cable, other municipal corporations like Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli have HT feeders laid with the UG cable while the majority of the LT network system remains in OH system.

However, the consumers in all these municipal corporations with mixed networks were forced to pay development charges applicable to the UG system.

The development charges applicable for the UG are 2.5 times more than the OHT for both the single-phase and three-phase connections. For the single-phase connection, the consumers have to pay a flat 2,860 per service connection for the OHT while Rs 7,155 per connection for the UG. In the case of the three-phase connection, the consumer has to pay Rs 2,045 per kW for OHT and Rs 5,110 per kW for UG.